Canaccord Genuity Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$0.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

