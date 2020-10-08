Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

CCBG stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

