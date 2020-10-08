Capital One Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

