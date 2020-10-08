Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 2,384 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $172,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 40,642 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 47,100 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,891.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Clifford Sosin bought 92,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.47 per share, with a total value of $6,115,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

