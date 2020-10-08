CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.85

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 4082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 338.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

