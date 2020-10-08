Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.60.

CJT opened at C$209.14 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$206.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.20.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

