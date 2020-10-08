Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Carnival (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUK. Barclays raised shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 94.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 93.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.