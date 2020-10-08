Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

