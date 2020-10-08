Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,663,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 6,318,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.