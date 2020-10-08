Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $156.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

