CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Down 4.1%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 3,724,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,495,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182 in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

