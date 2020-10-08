Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.31.

CVE opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

