Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.31.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.42.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

