Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

