Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $2,170,000.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth A. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

