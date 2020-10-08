Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

CETV opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 30 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; provides television content through various platforms, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service; and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complements its news programming and other television station-related brands.

