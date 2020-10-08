Centrus Energy (LEU) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Centrus Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Centrus Energy Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million -$16.50 million -3.97 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.00

Centrus Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.43, meaning that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 407 1156 1274 42 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Centrus Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

