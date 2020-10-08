Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $676.60

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 676.60 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81), with a volume of 80160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.52).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.89.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -6.5424844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total value of £1,016,000 ($1,327,583.95).

About Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

