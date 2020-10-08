Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Enterprise Informatics (NASDAQ:EINF) Head to Head Review

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerner and Enterprise Informatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.69 billion 3.83 $529.45 million $2.41 29.66 Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Enterprise Informatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.23% 18.19% 11.01% Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cerner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cerner and Enterprise Informatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 5 11 0 2.59 Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner presently has a consensus target price of $77.76, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Summary

Cerner beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

