CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.65.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. Equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.