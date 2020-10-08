CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

