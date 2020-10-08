CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE GIB opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.