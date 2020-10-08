Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,964.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,810. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

