Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

NYSE:CPK opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

