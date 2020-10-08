Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

