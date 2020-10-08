CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of CHFS opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

