Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Medifast comprises approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Medifast worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MED stock opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

