Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,460.29 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,536.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

