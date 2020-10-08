Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,139.99 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,095.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

