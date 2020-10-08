Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,145 shares of company stock worth $165,428,390. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $343.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.