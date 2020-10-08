Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,794 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 9.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $136,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $3,546,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.