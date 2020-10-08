Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $155.99 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,076,291 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 10.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $155,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,615,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 334,770 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 808,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

