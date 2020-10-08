Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

