Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

