Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after buying an additional 304,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $180.18 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 290.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.