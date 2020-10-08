Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 194,689 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 4.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Plains GP worth $64,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plains GP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

