Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,460.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,536.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,417.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $993.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

