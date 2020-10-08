Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 175,140 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,140 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

