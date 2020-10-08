Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 67,939 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,939 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 83,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 118,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 57,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

