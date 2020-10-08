Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

