Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

