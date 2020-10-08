Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,537 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $1,817,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823,857 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

