Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,384,653 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy makes up about 1.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 4.45% of Genesis Energy worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,064,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 204,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 81,184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $583.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.