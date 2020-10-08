Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $204.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

