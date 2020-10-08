Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Up 27.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price was up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Chromadex traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 3,147,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 381,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

