CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 3,353 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $343.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.78 and a 200 day moving average of $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

