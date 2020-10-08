CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 813 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,893,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $452.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $455.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.66 and its 200-day moving average is $369.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

