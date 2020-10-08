CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

