CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 571,277 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 571,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,529,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 3.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

DIA opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

