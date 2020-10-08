CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

VZ stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

